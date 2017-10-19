Most bourses fall across South-east Asia

China's stocks hit a 26-month high yesterday as a twice-a-decade Communist Party Congress began with promises to boost the economy.

But the mood was decidedly different in South-east Asia, where most bourses fell.

Chinese stocks surged to their highest since August 2015, but Mr Koon Chow, an emerging markets macro and foreign exchange strategist at UBP, warned investors not to read too much into Chinese financial markets during major political events.

"During these events, state-owned financial institutions have an incentive to be supportive of their own markets," he said.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong edged up 0.1 per cent to post a fifth successive day of gains that have left it at a 10-year high, while Sydney was marginally higher.

Tokyo ended up 0.1 per cent at another 21-year high - its 12th straight rise.

But Seoul dropped 0.1 per cent and Philippine shares ended 0.78 per cent lower.

"Profit-taking is driving the (Philippine) market. It has been on an uptrend for several weeks in anticipation of a successful operation in Marawi," said Mr Manny Cruz, an analyst at Asiasec Equities.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday declared the southern city of Marawi liberated from pro-Islamic State in Iraq and Syria militants, signalling the end of a battle that has killed more than 1,000 people.

The successful military operation "was used as an excuse" by investors to cash in on their recent gains, Mr Cruz said.

Markets in Singapore and Malaysia were closed for a holiday. Thai shares ended 1 per cent lower after clocking their biggest intraday drop in nearly a year.

Data showing a 21.9 per cent surge in automobile sales in Thailand - the regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers - had little impact on traders.