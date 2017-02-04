Most new jobs to come from manufacturing

Most of the new jobs the Economic Development Board (EDB) hopes to pull in with foreign investment this year will likely come from manufacturing as well as headquarters and hub services.

More digital positions are also expected to emerge across the board as the Singapore economy moves towards digitalisation.

This would be similar to last year, EDB chairman Beh Swan Gin told the investment promotion agency's year-in-review briefing on Thursday.

The EDB said it expects to secure $8 billion to $10 billion in fixed-asset expenditure this year, which could create from 19,000 to 21,000 new jobs.

Inbound investment hit $9.4 billion last year, with about 20,100 expected new jobs.

About 6,000 of these posts are estimated to have been created in headquarters and hub services, with another 6,000 in manufacturing.

Jobs in these two areas in particular will continue to grow.

EDB managing director Yeoh Keat Chuan said companies looking to internationalise and set up headquarters here will lead to higher demand for services such as marketing, consulting, accounting and finance.

Within the manufacturing industry, the transport engineering segment - which includes the beaten-down marine and offshore sector - drew in an estimated 2,440 jobs last year - well down on the 4,000 expected jobs in 2015.

"Job creation has slowed in the sector mainly due to the industry downturn," an EDB spokesman told The Straits Times.

Meanwhile, digital jobs across all industries are expected to see strong growth.

Express services giant DHL Express, for example, will hire and train automation experts for the $10 million Asia-Pacific Solutions & Innovation Centre it opened here in late 2015.

Our job market could see more stability this year as unemployment numbers seem to be bottoming out, said Mr Julian Wee, senior market strategist at National Australia Bank here.

"Singapore still seems to be expanding capacity in the healthcare and transport sectors, so opportunities there should see good growth," he said.