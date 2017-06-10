MOU to boost Singapore's fintech ties with 36 countries

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Association of Supervisors of Banks of the Americas (ASBA) signed a memorandum of understanding yesterday to bolster fintech ties between Singapore and the Americas.

The MOU provides a framework for fintech cooperation between Singapore and the 36 ASBA member countries.

ASBA consists of public and private financial institutions in the United States, the Caribbean, Latin America and Spain.

Under the framework, MAS and ASBA can explore potential joint innovation projects on technologies such as blockchain and big data, they said in a joint statement.

DISCUSSIONS

They will also facilitate discussions on issues of mutual interest, such as emerging fintech trends and other issues on innovative financial services.

MAS chief fintech officer Sopnendu Mohanty said: "Fintech is fundamentally about ideas and enterprise flowing between cities. It requires bringing together a range of stakeholders.

"This MOU embodies MAS' and ASBA's resolve in accelerating the growth of fintech in the respective regions, through increased collaboration and exchanges between our respective fintech ecosystems."