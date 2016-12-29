M'sia central bank: 'Disruptive influence' on ringgit subsides

Bank Negara Malaysia has plans to implement measures to boost onshore ringgit trade.

KUALA LUMPUR,The Malaysian central bank said yesterday that the "disruptive influence" from the non-deliverable forward (NDF) market on the ringgit has subsided, making a success of its efforts to stifle the offshore market.

Last month, Bank Negara Malaysia started trying to force currency traders overseas to stop driving the ringgit lower and demanded banks sign a commitment to cease trading the ringgit on the offshore NDF market.

It also said it would implement several measures to boost onshore ringgit trade.

Liquidity on the onshore foreign exchange market registered a daily average volume of around US$9 billion (S$13 billion) this month, compared to a monthly average of US$8 billion in the previous 11 months, it said in a statement yesterday.