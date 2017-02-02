Negative returns for marine and offshore services index

SGX's marine and offshore services index, comprising 18 companies in the industry, saw negative 10.7 per cent returns last year.

But the industry's year-to-date returns, at 5.1 per cent, could suggest that conditions were improving slightly from the previous year.

The dismaying figure last year was contributed by the large losses of several firms.

In particular, oil field service provider Ausgroup had a loss of 70.1 per cent last year.

Last August, the firm announced that it has decided to cease its Singapore fabrication and manufacturing businesses due to "prolonged adverse business environment".