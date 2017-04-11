New bilingual portal for SMEs

Singapore Press Holdings has launched a new bilingual portal aimed at managers of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Sgsme.sg will offer SME-related news, analyses, features and interviews from The Straits Times, The Business Times, The SME Magazine, Lianhe Zaobao, zaobao.sg, Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News.

The website also aims to build a community of SMEs and one of its key features is a platform for firms to ask questions and offer responses on any topic of relevance to their businesses.

Its goal is to connect SME owners and entrepreneurs to specialised service providers, government agencies, trade associations and all others with an interest in the SME scene.

"Such a community, we hope, will empower SMEs to collaborate and pursue bolder growth ambitions, to the benefit of the wider Singapore economy," said sgsme.sg editor (English) Teh Shi Ning of The Business Times.

Sgsme.sg editor (Chinese) Shen Yue of the Chinese Media Group Digital added: "SMEs constantly seek information and knowledge to get ahead, but are often pressed for time. With sgsme.sg, content relevant to local SMEs from seven English and Chinese editorial products is pulled into a single website."

To keep up to date, users can sign up for sgsme.sg Digest, a free e-mail newsletter that will be sent out twice a week. Users can also follow sgsme.sg on Facebook (@sgsme.sg) and Twitter (@sgsmesg) for regular updates.