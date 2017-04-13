New GE high-tech support centre

Multinational conglomerate General Electric (GE) has beefed up its presence here with a new high-tech support centre.

GE's Asia Digital Operations Centre, its first such facility in Asia, will support the group's global information technology services and operations, as part of a larger strategy to transform how IT is delivered across the firm.

The centre, which opened yesterday, provides 24-hour infrastructure, systems engineering and IT support.

GE is also partnering SP Group to develop capabilities in Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and intelligent applications to enhance efficiency of the power network.