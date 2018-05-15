New guidelines to fight money laundering

The need for new guidelines to combat laundering and terrorism financing was laid out in stark terms yesterday.

The authorities cited a South Asian conglomerate that laundered huge amounts of cash by using 10 subsidiaries to swiftly shift funds of no more than US$20 million (S$27 million) each time between the units.

The subsidiaries - in Southeast Asia, South Asia and the Middle East - used at least one Singapore bank account to channel the funds in 2016 through a web of inter-company transfers.

That was just one of the increasingly common tricks used to disguise illicit fund flows that Singapore regulators want the banking industry to review.

This review process began in April last year when the AML/CFT Industry Partnership (ACIP) was set up.

AML/CFT refers to anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism.

It is chaired by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and Monetary Authority of Singapore. It involves input from the three Singapore banks, Citibank, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, UBS and BNP Paribas.

Recommendations stemming from the first year of talks were tabled yesterday.

One way to meet the challenge involves ACIP member banks building data analytics solutions to combat illicit behaviour, with regulators looking to standardise the way suspicious transaction reports are made to the authorities.

CAD director David Chew said the ACIP is working with professional intermediaries, which are vital gatekeepers in fighting money laundering.

"For example, lawyers and corporate service providers run the risk of setting up complex corporate structures to help criminals camouflage the true owners of tainted money."

The papers tabled yesterday offered case studies on the misuse of legal entities, as well as red flags to spot trade-based money laundering.

One cited an "ostensible government-linked entity" that had public officials misrepresent to auditors that missing funds from capital-raising activities were invested in a private investment fund through an offshore subsidiary.

These funds can present a problem as they are set up by private banking clients, though the assets are held by the banks.

Banks were advised to check on the credibility of the sources of fund valuations before accepting the funds as a custody asset.

Fake documents are common in trade finance, it was noted.

Banks also need to assess a customer's profile.