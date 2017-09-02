New iPhone to mark 10th anniversary

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple is expected to unveil new iPhone models on Sept 12 - the 10th anniversary of the iconic smartphone.

In its invitation, Apple revealed little aside from the date, time, location and a message that read "Let's meet at our place" - the Steve Jobs Theater at its new "spaceship" campus in Silicon Valley.

The California-based company is under pressure to maintain its image as an innovation leader in a global market showing signs of slowing.

Some reports say a new iPhone will include a high-quality, edge-to-edge screen with a notch in the top for an ear-piece and an extra camera supporting 3D facial recognition and selfies.

Others speculate that the new handset will have a glass backing for wireless charging.

"We are expecting a major design refresh on Apple," GlobalData analyst Avi Greengart told AFP. "That has been a sore point, especially in China. People are looking to show off a status symbol, so it needs to look different than Huawei or Xiaomi, and I think it will."

The premium model could go so far as to get rid of a 'home' button, a main control feature since the iPhone made its debut in 2007.

Flicking or swiping could replace the home button function, enabling the handset face to appear almost all-screen.

The iPhone could also get more rounded corners.

Apple showed iOS 11 to developers earlier this year and is likely to release it with the new iPhone models.

The mobile operating system boasted new camera features, the Siri digital assistant made smarter, and the potential for augmented reality applications.