New property consultancy firm launched

A new property consultancy firm has been launched in Singapore - RHT Chestertons is the result of a partnership between integrated professional services company RHT Wealth Holdings and London-based real estate agency Chestertons.

The collaboration will see Chestertons, which operates over 100 offices across 19 countries, extend its existing international real estate business through new markets in Singapore and South-east Asia while expanding the RHT Group of Companies' core services, RHT said.

VETERAN

It added that the team from RHT Chestertons will be helmed by a property veteran, whom it did not name, with over 20 years of experience in property consultancy and management.

RHT Chestertons will also offer a range of real estate services from agency sales and leasing to valuation, investment sales and investment advisory.

"As investor appetite for property returns to the market, we believe there are attractive investment opportunities in Singapore that fit our strategy of focusing on niche segments within the market," Mr Ricky Sim, non-executive chairman of RHT Chestertons, said.

"Meanwhile, our ties with Chestertons offer us exposure to the international real estate markets as well."