New urology hub to inject hope for men with erectile dysfunction

ccuron MedTech chairman Philip Yeo, Economic Development Board chairman Beh Swan Gin and Mr Abel Ang, chief executive of Dornier MedTech and group CEO of Accuron MedTech, officially opening Dornier MedTech’s Asia-Pacific Headquarters and Global Clinical Innovation Centre in Jurong East on 5 September 2017.

Erectile dysfunction sufferers could soon get a lift with a medical device maker opening a new urology headquarters here yesterday.

The facility in Jurong East will be a hub for Dornier MedTech to carry out clinical research and formulate regulatory and commercialisation strategies as it looks to penetrate various markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

It is set to add at least 30 jobs over the next five years, as part of the Temasek unit's US$30 million (S$40.7 million) regional investment.

COORDINATE

The centre will lead and coordinate clinical trials for erectile dysfunction treatment with the company's Dornier Aries device.

The second-generation version is now seeking regulatory approval in the United States. The device offers a shockwave therapy that is being billed as a non-surgical, drug-free potential cure for penile problems.

Growth plans also involve exploring other ailments Aries can fix.

Besides erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence and chronic pelvic pain may also be addressed by the technology.

Impotence affects about one in 20 men in their 40s here, but the rate shoots up for those with diabetes.