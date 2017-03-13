No glitter in India's ambitious gold recycling project

Gold items such as bangles (above) accounted for 27 per cent of India's trade deficit in the year to March 2016.

MUMBAIIndia's ambitious plan to recycle thousands of tonnes of gold lying idle in temples and households looks to have floundered on concerns over high costs and slight returns, in a blow to government hopes of cutting imports of the metal.

After 16 months, temples and households have turned over just seven tonnes of gold out of the 24,000 tonnes believed to be in private hands, two industry sources and a government official said, with almost all the gold coming from temples.

Families that hold about 80 per cent of the idle gold have largely shunned the scheme, with some four dozen government-approved centres that opened to test purity still to process a single gram of household gold, said Mr Harshad Ajmera, president of the Indian Association of Hallmarking Centres.

"You hardly earn anything but you have to do so many things to deposit gold under the scheme. Why should I take all this pain?" said 54-year-old clerk Ganpat Shelke, who considered depositing 50g of gold.

The struggling scheme was launched with much fanfare by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2015, with India seeking ways to stem the spending of billions of dollars on a non-essential commodity that accounted for 27 per cent of its trade deficit in the year to March 2016.

The plan was for holders of idle gold to lodge it with banks in return for interest and cash at redemption. The government would melt the gold and auction or rent it to jewellers, reducing the need for imports.

But even when holders of the precious metal want to take part in the scheme, they run into hurdles.

"I visited four banks several times to deposit gold but they could not accept it," said Mr Kushal Chatterjee, a businessman from the eastern city of Kolkata. "They said they did not know the process."

A senior official with the Indian Banks' Association said the current scheme offered banks little or no profit.

"There should be an incentive for banks," said the official, who declined to be named because he was commenting on a sensitive issue.

A finance ministry spokesperson declined to comment on the gold programme.