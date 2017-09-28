No policy change expected from MAS

Singapore's central bank is expected to keep its monetary policy settings unchanged at its October review, and is seen in no hurry to tighten as inflation remains subdued.

Sixteen of 17 analysts in a Reuters survey conducted this week predicted the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) would keep its exchange-rate based policy steady at its semi-annual review, due in October.

One expected the MAS to tighten.

Five analysts said they expected it to remove or tweak its forward guidance, which is currently "neutral", in a nod to improving growth prospects - Singapore's economy grew 2.7 per cent in the first half of the year, compared with the same period last year.