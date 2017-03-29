NTUC, Nanyang Poly to help SMEs boost their digital skills

A new partnership will help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) strengthen their digital capabilities.

The National Trades Union Congress' U SME, the NTUC body that focuses on challenges facing SMEs, will team up with Nanyang Polytechnic to assist SMEs in their efforts to adopt new digital technologies, the labour movement said on Monday.

Students from Nanyang Polytechnic's Customer Experience and Analytics Centre will work with SMEs to incorporate digital technologies to alleviate business challenges.

Said NTUC assistant director-general Yeo Guat Kwang: "The student projects will provide U SME partners with an avenue to adopt digital technology and improve their productivity."

NTUC expects the collaboration to provide its SME partners with a range of business solutions in areas such as social media and customer analytics.

The polytechnic students will help SMEs analyse the information they transmit online and also monitor and manage SMEs' social media interactions, and plan and execute digital strategies to help the SMEs engage their customers or users.

NTUC said the collaboration will allow these students to gain an understanding of the challenges and constraints that SMEs face and prepare them for new job demands in the digital age.

As SMEs adopt new technologies, existing workers will also need to renew their skills to enhance their employability.

U SME will work with training providers to provide relevant training, so that SME staff can stay abreast with digital technological advancements.