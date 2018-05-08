OCBC reports 29 per cent boost in net profit in Q1

The push by Indonesia to limit loan rates has put pressure on net interest margins (NIMs) at OCBC Bank's operations in the country, said chief executive Samuel Tsien yesterday.

Mr Tsien said that while this pressure is "continuing", the bank hopes the weaker NIM will be more than offset by expanding margins in Singapore, Malaysia and China.

His remarks came after OCBC reported a 29 per cent boost in net profit for the first quarter to $1.11 billion, meeting expectations from a poll of analysts.

This translated to annualised earnings per share of $1.073 for the quarter, up from 82.1 cents in the same period a year earlier.

The gains reflected in part a 10 per cent boost in overall loans for the three months to March 31, as well as stronger insurance performance and lower allowances.

Still, OCBC shares closed lower, falling 3.5 per cent or 48 cents to $13.17 yesterday.

Net interest income for the first quarter grew 11 per cent from a year earlier to $1.42 billion, while non-interest income rose 8 per cent to $918 million.

The non-interest income reflects gains in fee and commission income, though some was offset by lower trading income and net realised gains from the sale of investment securities.

Mr Tsien said its allowances for loans and other assets for the quarter were "very low" at $12 million, when compared with the $178 million in allowance from the preceding quarter and $168 million a year earlier.

The bulk of the allowances in the previous quarters were set aside for bad loans in the offshore support services segment.

Profit from life assurance jumped from $49 million in the first quarter last year to $166 million as Great Eastern - the bank's insurance arm - has been able to switch to selling more high-margin insurance products. - THE STRAITS TIMES