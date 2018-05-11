Oil prices highest in years as Iran sanctions loom

Oil prices clocked up more multi-year highs yesterday as traders adjusted to the prospects of renewed US sanctions against major crude exporter Iran amid a tightening market.

The US plans to impose new sanctions against Iran, which produces around 4 per cent of global oil supplies, after abandoning an agreement reached in late 2015, which limited Teheran's nuclear ambitions in exchange for removing US-Europe sanctions.

Oil prices rose in response to the announced measures.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, hit their strongest since November 2014, at US$77.89 a barrel shortly before 7am GMT yesterday, up 0.9 per cent from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also marked a November 2014 high, at US$71.84 a barrel, before edging back to US$71.78 a barrel. That was still 0.9 per cent above their last settlement.

In China, which is Iran's single biggest buyer of oil, Shanghai crude futures posted their biggest intra-day rally since their launch in March, rising more than 4.5 per cent to a dollar-denominated record above US$75 a barrel.

Analysts had little hope that opposition to the US action would prevent sanctions from going ahead.

"Europe and China will not fight against the US sanctions. They will grumble and accept it. There is no one who will realistically choose Iran over the US," said energy consultancy FGE.

"We believe the previous 1 million BPD (barrel per day) limit for exports (imposed during previous sanctions) will be reimposed. As before, it may take several rounds of reductions to reach target levels," FGE's founder and chairman Fereidun Fesharaki wrote in a note.

"Oil prices will certainly move up, and $90-100 per barrel prices may again be on the cards," Dr Fesharaki said.

US bank Goldman Sachs said renewed sanctions and risks to supplies elsewhere, especially in Venezuela, meant there was a strong possibility of higher prices than the bank's summer Brent forecast of $82.50 a barrel.

The threat of new sanctions comes amid an oil market that has been tightening due to strong demand and as top exporter Saudi Arabia and top producer Russia have led efforts since 2017 to withhold oil supplies to prop up prices.

US crude inventories C-STK-T-EIA fell by 2.2 million barrels in the week to May 4, to 433.76 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), slightly above the 420 million barrels five-year average level.

One factor that could prevent markets from tightening further is soaring US oil output.