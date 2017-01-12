Options for investing in iron ore

China is the main importer for global seaborne iron ore. Major iron ore producers include Australia and Brazil.

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) offers Iron Ore CFR China (62 per cent Fe Fines) Swap, Futures and Option.

As there is frequent divergence in the pricing of iron ore varieties, the launch of the SGX Iron Ore CFR China (58 per cent Fe Fines) Swap and Futures and SGX Iron Ore CFR China (Lump Premium) Swap and Futures will provide participants with effective hedging instruments and more trading opportunities.

Iron ore lumps typically command a price premium over iron fines, because fines must be formed into a mass by heat and pressure before being used by steel makers.

To meet the overall price risk management needs in the steel industry, SGX also offers a suite of products across the steel value chain, such as Coking Coal, Hot-Rolled Coil Steel and FFA.