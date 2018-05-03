Orange Valley Nursing Homes to trial aged-care technology

Private nursing home operator Orange Valley Nursing Homes is partnering with companies such as StarHub and ST Engineering to trial aged-care technology.

Orange Valley is a subsidiary of Invest Healthcare, which was acquired in April last year by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), the company that publishes The Straits Times, The New Paper and other titles.

One initiative announced yesterday involves Orange Valley working with StarHub to trial a fall prevention management solution.

This uses motion-detecting and Internet of Things technology to send out instantaneous notifications via a mobile app to nursing staff when a resident is trying to climb out of bed.

This is part of StarHub's expansion into healthcare, under an agreement signed between SPH and the telco in January.

Other technologies being tested include an automated visitor registration system, which uses facial recognition to allow one-time registration.

These tests will be put in place in three to six months, said Singapore's largest private nursing home operator.

The initiative was announced at the official opening of its first smart nursing home yesterday. The five-storey building in Balestier offers 118 beds, with open wards, single, two-bed and four-bed rooms and two deluxe suites.