Orchard Road should come alive at night

Orchard Road should be the street that never sleeps, said Mr David Tang, chief executive of Metro's retail business.

It would be nice to have a "day Orchard" for shopping and an Orchard that comes alive at night, Mr Tang said after Metro Holdings' fourth-quarter results briefing yesterday.

Net profit surged to $34.2 million for the three months to March 31, on the back of unrealised fair gain value and a higher share of results of associates.

Full-year net profit fell 28.7 per cent to $80.7 million, as the retail division no longer had contributions from Metro Sengkang and Metro City Square, which both closed.

There was an absence of a one-off gain compared with $38.1 million in the previous financial year, when the property development and investment group sold its 50 per cent stake in the joint venture that owned the EC Mall in Beijing.

Metro group chief executive Lawrence Chiang said "we've launched everything, except the middle and low-rise blocks" at The Crest in River Valley, its residential project with developer Wing Tai.

The company acknowledged that for the retail division, pressures on margins, operating and overhead costs had affected profitability.

