Other masala bonds on SGX

What: Adani Transmission

When: Aug 1, 2016

How much: 5 billion rupees, 9.1 per cent senior secured note due 2021

About the company: Adani Transmission is one of the largest power transmission companies operating in the private sector in India, and it listed the first Indian private sector masala bond on SGX through a private placement in Asia

What: NTPC

When: Aug 11, 2016

How much: 20 billion rupees, 7.375 per cent senior unsecured notes due 2021

About the company: NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate, and it listed the world's first green corporate masala bond to meet growing investor interests in socially responsible forms of investment products

What: Indiabulls Housing Finance

When: Sept 19, 2016

How much: 13.3 billion rupees, 8.567 per cent secured synthetic notes due 2019

About the company: Indiabulls Housing Finance is one of India's largest mortgage lenders

- LINETTE HENG