Other options for investing in China

CapitaMall Minzhongleyuan in Wuhan in among the properties owned by CapitaLand Retail China Trust.

Besides China exchange traded funds, there are other options for those who wish to invest in China.

SGX lists three real estate investment trusts (Reits) that are exclusively invested in Mainland China property - CapitaLand Retail China Trust, EC World Reit and BHG Retail Reit.

The trio have averaged a 13 per cent total return in the year-to-date, in-line with the SGX S-Reit 20 Index gain of 13.4 per cent.

These China Reits are all retail related.

CapitaLand Retail China Trust was the first China shopping mall Reit to list in Singapore in 2006.

BHG Retail Reit was the first retail Reit sponsored by an established Chinese home-grown retail property operator to list in Singapore in 2015.

EC World Reit invests in a portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for e-commerce, supply-chain management and logistics purposes and was listed in 2016.

Investors can also consider six other Singapore Reits and one stapled security with Chinese assets.

They are Mapletree GCC Trust, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Ascott Residence Trust, Starhill Global Reit, OUE Commercial Reit, Ascendas Hospitality Trust and Cache Logistics Trust.

These trusts have averaged a total return of 11.7 per cent in the year-to-date. - LINETTE HENG