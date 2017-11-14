Over 25,000 people attend fintech festival

The second Singapore FinTech Festival began yesterday, hosting over 25,000 participants from over 100 countries.

The week-long festival is organised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in partnership with The Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) and in collaboration with SingEx Holdings.

It will feature talks, an innovation lab crawl, awards recognising promising start-ups and networking events.

A new feature is the Investor Summit, which will give a chance for Singapore-based fintech start-ups to access funding from investors.

MAS chief fintech officer Sopnendu Mohanty said: "It (Singapore FinTech Festival) is a synergistic platform for the global fintech community to spark new ideas and gain valuable insights."

The highlight of the festival is the three-day FinTech Conference, starting from today.

More than 160 leaders from central banks and regulatory agencies, financial institutions, venture capital firms and fintech companies will be speaking at the conference.

Netherlands' Queen Maxima will be speaking on using inclusive technology to build a better future in her capacity as the United Nations secretary-general's special advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development.