Overall resale prices of completed units still falling

OrangeTee expects overall resale prices for private properties to fall by up to 3.5 per cent this year, which could woo more buyers into the market next year.

Prices of completed private condominiums continued to fall in November suggesting recovery is still some way off for resale homes.

Overall resale prices slipped 0.7 per cent last month from October, a decline following the revised 0.2 per cent dip from September to October.

November's price fall was led by units in the central region, according to flash estimates from the NUS Singapore Residential Price Index (SRPI) yesterday.

Mr Wong Xian Yang, head of research and consultancy at OrangeTee, said: "With rents still on a downtrend and the outlook on interest rates remaining unclear, buyers will continue to negotiate hard for lower prices."

Analysts also said the price fall was largely within expectations, owing to the weak sentiment in the property market and the typical lull in sales activity at this time of the year.

Prices of completed condos were down across the board last month with the steepest decline seen in the central region, which fell by 0.8 per cent, much worse than the 0.3 per cent drop from September to October.

FALL FURTHER

As sales volume grows, "this should lead to a deceleration of price decline in 2017", Mr Wong added.