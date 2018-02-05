Paul Ryan deletes tweet hailing worker's $2 pay hike from tax cuts
WASHINGTON
US House Speaker Paul Ryan came under fire on Saturday over a tweet that framed a worker's US$1.50 (S$2) a week pay increase as an impressive result of his party's tax cut plan, US media reported.
The tweet, now deleted, drew condemnation from critics who accused him of being out of touch with lower-income Americans.
"A secretary at a public high school in Lancaster, PA, said she was pleasantly surprised her pay went up US$1.50 a week... She said (that) will more than cover her Costco (wholesale club) membership for the year," Mr Ryan wrote, sharing a link to an article that mentioned her.
But Democrats pointed out that wealthier Americans and corporations benefit far more.
Said Minnesota congressman Keith Ellison:"Wells Fargo (bank), fresh off of defrauding millions of Americans, gets US$3.4 billion."
Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi tweeted: "Paul Ryan deleted his embarrassing tweet... because he and Republicans don't want you to know the truth: (the tax cut) is a gift to corporate America and the top 1% at your expense.
"He also doesn't want you to know he got $500,000 from the Koch family," she said, referencing a donation Mr Ryan got from wealthy businessmen after the House of Representatives passed their version of the tax reform Bill last year. - AFP
