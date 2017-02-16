Penny stock pump-and-dump fraud growing concern for HK

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police are struggling to deal with digital pump-and-dump schemes targeting brokerages - a little-known type of computer-generated fraud that surged last year.

Although the money involved was small - about HK$20 million (S$3.6 million) worth of shares - there were 81 such incidents reported last year, more than triple the number in 2015, according to police.

In the scheme, criminals invest in thinly traded penny stocks and then manipulate their share prices by ordering trades from hacked brokerage accounts. They earn profits by selling before the fraudulent trades are reported.

After last year's cyber heist of US$81 million (S$115 million) at Bangladesh's central bank and a series of hacks of ATMs around the world, the authorities fear such pump-and-dump schemes could be increasingly used for electronic theft.

Hong Kong is a favoured place for such attacks because of the number of thinly traded penny stocks in the territory and because its securities industry has fallen behind other financial centres in defending against cyber fraud.

At least seven brokers and eight banks have been targeted in Hong Kong, including HSBC Holdings and Bank of China International (BOCI) Securities, according to regulators and people familiar with the confidential investigations.

A spokesman for HSBC declined to comment.