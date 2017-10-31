Pharmaceutical giant GSK opens Asia HQ in one-north

GSK Asia House functions as the commercial hub for more than half of its global healthcare operations.

British pharmaceutical giant GSK officially opened its Asia headquarters here yesterday.

GSK Asia House, the facility at Rochester Park in one-north, functions as the commercial hub for more than half of its global healthcare operations. More than 800 employees work there, including senior regional leadership teams of the pharmaceutical, vaccine and consumer healthcare businesses.

The Singapore headquarters will work alongside GSK's American hub to support its global headquarters in Britain in managing commercial activities around the world.

The 14,330 sq m facility has been up and running since May.

GSK was the first global healthcare company to establish a presence in Singapore, opening an outlet in 1959. Since then, it has invested more than US$2.5 billion (S$3.4 billion) here.

It employs some 1,600 people here.

GSK chief executive Emma Walmsley said yesterday: "In building our new regional headquarters... we aim to create a more agile, high-performing and sustainable business in Asia, with the very best talent.

"We have expanded the business footprint that is managed out of Singapore, adopting a new structure for our pharmaceutical business and anchoring more of our global teams here."

The facility includes a learning and development centre that aims to nurture a pipeline of leadership talent from Asia.

The programme is projected to train more than 250 individuals over five years, including 50 Singaporeans.

GSK has established a Shopper Science Lab here to drive growth in key markets such as China, India and South-east Asia with analysis of shopper behaviour and collaboration with retailers.

Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam at yesterday's opening ceremony said the company's decision to locate GSK Asia House here, alongside 30 other top biomedical science companies' regional headquarters, reflects Singapore's importance as a strategic hub for businesses to tap Asia's growing healthcare market.

