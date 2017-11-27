Portal offers virtual views for property launches

Collective sale veteran and JLL senior consultant Karamjit Singh has launched a new property portal.

Called Showsuite, the website-cum-application uses 3D technology and virtual reality and even features "storey views", which allow buyers to check out views from specific units within a block.

Buyers now have to travel to multiple showflats in person. But the portal allows them to do this virtually and save time.

Also, as projects are typically sold "off-plans" while they are being constructed, buyers are not able to walk into the actual unit they are buying.

"So it is a leap of faith on their part in making a forward purchase," Mr Singh said.

He added that show galleries usually display only three- or four-unit configurations. Showsuite is able to display units of all configurations.

Mr Singh co-founded the portal with two others whom he did not want to name. He also declined to give the size of his stake.

So far, his platform, which was launched last month, has been adopted by UOL, GuocoLand, Bukit Sembawang, MCC Land, CEL Development and Roxy-Pacific Holdings.

Discussions with other developers are under way.

Mr Singh said it is still too early to tell if coming on board Showsuite has helped to move units at projects featured on the platform.

Showsuite gets its revenue from developers who pay to be featured on the platform.

They, in turn, get a dashboard that enables them to update information and change visuals, and also track online traffic and buyers' navigation patterns.

Mr Singh aims for the portal to have all existing new launches, to be "the obvious top-of-mind marketplace of what's available" for home buyers.