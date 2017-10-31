Prices of non-landed private homes up 0.1%

Prices of completed non-landed private homes edged up last month, led by shoe-box units, according to flash estimates released by the National University of Singapore's Institute of Real Estate Studies yesterday.

Its Singapore Residential Price Index showed prices of these completed properties, which are mostly resale condominiums, inched up 0.1 per cent compared to the previous month, slowing down from August's 0.9 per cent month-on-month increase.

Prices of small units, defined as having a floor area of not more than 506 sq ft, improved by 0.9 per cent, while those of bigger units in the central area rose by 0.4 per cent.

They offset a 0.2 per cent dip in the prices of bigger units outside the central area.