Private resale prices up 0.1% last month

Resale prices of non-landed private homes in Singapore inched up 0.1 per cent last month compared with August, flash estimates from SRX Property showed yesterday.

There were also fewer resale transactions in September, when the property market might have felt the Hungry Ghost effect.

SRX Property revised up its resale price increase for August to 0.9 per cent from an initial estimate of 0.7 per cent.

Private resale prices have been on a recovery path since November last year, albeit a more muted one than for new private homes, collective or government land sales.

Compared with a year ago, private resale prices in September are 4.3 per cent higher, SRX data showed.

This came on the back of price increases across the regions, led by a 7 per cent rise in the city fringe.

Prices were up 4.6 per cent in the prime districts and 2.3 per cent in the suburban areas.

So far this year, resale prices have gone up by 3.2 per cent.