Private sector growth in May the joint-lowest since last October

Growth in Singapore's private sector cooled last month on the back of slower output and fewer new orders, according to the Nikkei PMI survey yesterday.

It noted that foreign demand for local goods and services tapered off amid broadly stagnant employment while cost inflation slowed substantially, which led companies to lift charges only marginally.

The headline Nikkei Singapore Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) eased to 51.4 last month from 52.6 in April, said IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.

The latest reading - while still signalling a modest improvement in the private sector - is the joint-lowest since last October.

The report said signs of slowing client demand emerged last month, after a solid start to the second quarter.

Growth in order book volumes eased to the lowest in 10 months, matched by a similar slowdown in exports.

Citing anecdotal evidence, the report noted that difficult economic conditions and higher competition contributed to the slower rise in total new sales, while greater foreign demand from China and Europe was offset by lower export growth to South-east Asia.

Workforce numbers barely rose in May following six months of solid increases in employment, added IHS Markit. This marked the weakest pace of growth since a decline was reported last October.

Survey respondents said most additional hiring was for temporary staff. There were also reports of layoffs.