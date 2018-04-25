PSA International, CrimsonLogic develop global supply chain platform

PSA International has teamed up with a unit of CrimsonLogic to develop a global common trade and supply chain platform.

PSA and the CrimsonLogic unit, Global eTrade Services (GeTS), have pulled in DBS Bank as a strategic partner to lend trade financing muscle to the new platform, Calista.

As the owner of Calista, GeTS is funding the first major phase of development that is estimated to cost $20 million.

The business-to-business and business-to-government platform is being positioned as a one-stop shop for those in the global trade and supply chain, including manufacturers and shippers.

It is believed early users can tap offerings from PSA, GeTS and DBS including cross-border compliance services, cargo freight booking systems and trade-related financing solutions.

One aim is to allow a user to tap the single platform, not just for tracking but also to increase the efficiency of trading goods.

This can be achieved by digitising and cutting the volume of paperwork, reducing time taken to clear customs and shaving financing costs to import or export goods.