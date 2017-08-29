Resale condo prices up, but at a slower rate
Resale condominium prices ticked higher last month, though at a slower pace than in June.
Prices of non-landed private homes climbed 0.5 per cent over the month before, according to flash estimates from NUS Singapore Residential Price Index.
That is a dip from June when prices were up 0.9 per cent over May. The uptick was thanks largely to gains in values within the non-central region - up 1 per cent, compared with a 0.7 per cent increase in the previous month.
This excluded small units of up to 506 sq ft.
Resale condo prices in the central region were flat, after advancing by a solid 1.1 per cent in June. Prices for small units, which have a separate sub-index, dropped 0.8 per cent, reversing the 0.6 per cent growth seen in June. - THE STRAITS TIMES