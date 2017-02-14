Riadys stake their claim in healthcare

Indonesia's powerful Riady family has sent signals that it is determined to expand its presence in the booming regional healthcare market.

Its latest move came last Tuesday when it launched a cash offer of 4.2 cents a share - $103 million in all - for Healthway Medical (HMC), Singapore's largest private clinic chain.

A day later, OUE - also controlled by the family - raised its stake in International Healthway (IHC) to 21.83 per cent.

OUE had acquired a 12.54 per cent stake in IHC, which owns medical facilities overseas, last month.

The healthcare sector was one of the best share market performers here last year, said a Singapore Exchange report. Mr Liu Jinshu, NRA Capital's director of research, is not surprised the family, which controls conglomerate Lippo Group, is acquiring medical assets.

"Lippo runs and owns the Siloam chain of hospitals in Indonesia. The acquisition of overseas medical assets is helpful to the extent that Lippo can inject its systems and processes into these assets to extract synergies," he said.

"IHC and HMC share prices are not high. The family is essentially buying into assets on the cheap."