Rolls-Royce, A*Star to set up smart tech centres

British engine giant Rolls-Royce and Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) are teaming up to develop digital and data analytics capabilities for industries here.

The two inked a memorandum of understanding yesterday to set up technology centres here that will focus on smart manufacturing and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The centres will include a laboratory aimed at developing IoT sensors using advances in nanotechnology and microelectronics, and a computational science development laboratory that can help create solutions to make use of the sensors, such as cyber security.

The centres will also develop Future of Manufacturing capabilities, including advanced technologies and processes for manufacturing, assembly and maintenance, repair and overhaul applications.

This comes as the Committee on the Future Economy is slated to unveil its recommendations this month, which are expected to include strategies for Singapore's manufacturing sector to stay competitive.

"The future of manufacturing will be driven by Industry 4.0 technologies, such as the IoT, additive manufacturing, digital manufacturing, robotics and advanced materials," A*Star chairman Lim Chuan Poh said at the ceremony.

"In this increasingly mobile and networked world, businesses that do not invest in digital capabilities will be disrupted."

BENEFIT

Mr Lim told The Straits Times the new technology centres - the first of which could be set up within a year - are expected to benefit companies across sectors, and small- and medium-sized enterprises.

They will also help ensure Singapore continues to create "exciting, high-level jobs" in line with today's digital age.

"Our vision in this effort is that over time, Singapore will become the leading hub in advanced manufacturing and technology," said Mr Lim.

"...This will be where companies house their most advanced manufacturing activities, the most productive and the most efficient, and pilot them before rolling them out to (other) facilities."