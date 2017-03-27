Russia to pay off all Soviet-era debt

MOSCOW: A quarter of a century after the fall of the Soviet Union, Russia is finally set to pay off all the foreign debt it inherited from the vanished Communist empire.

Keen to establish a reputation of a reliable borrower - despite Western financial sanctions over the 2014 Ukraine conflict - Moscow announced last week it will pay off US$125.2 million (S$175 million) to Bosnia-Herzegovina within 45 days.

Last month, Moscow paid US$60.6 million to Macedonia.

After the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, Russia had assumed responsibility for its foreign debt of US$70 billion.