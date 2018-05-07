Sale of debt-laden Air India fails to take off

MUMBAI: The Indian government's attempt to sell debt-laden national carrier Air India is in danger of hitting the skids as a key deadline looms with no bidder in sight.

The plan to privatise the beleaguered airline was announced in March. But it has struggled to get off the ground with several prospective buyers ruling themselves out ahead of the May 31 deadline.

"Conditions put forth by the government with regard to debt and employee costs are restrictive and have put off investors," aviation expert Amrit Pandurangi said.

Air India, founded in 1932, is US$8 billion (S$10.7 billion) in the red and reported losses of nearly 58 billion rupees (S$1.1 billion) for the financial year ending March 2017.

The government wants to sell a 76 per cent stake and offload US$5.1 billion of its debt in what would be one of India's biggestdivestments.