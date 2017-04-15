Samsung investors worried despite huge earnings

SEOUL: Even as Samsung Electronics is poised to deliver a surge in earnings to an all-time high this year, some investors are already starting to fret the tech giant will soon become a victim of its own success.

With a market capitalisation of 331 trillion won (S$407.3 billion), the South Korean firm has emerged as Asia's most valuable company, and its shares have jumped 60 per cent since end-2015, hitting a record high in late March.