Samsung to sell refurbished Note 7 in Seoul

SEOUL Samsung yesterday said it will start selling a refurbished version of the recalled Galaxy Note 7 smartphone in South Korea on Friday, using batteries different from those that caused some to catch fire last year.

Samsung said in a statement it will offer 400,000 phones, dubbed the Galaxy Note 7 Fan Edition, in its home country priced 699,600 won (S$840) - about 30 per cent lower than the Note 7's original price.

They will be made from recalled, unsealed Note 7 handsets and unused Note 7 components.

Batteries will have a lower capacity than those of the original Note 7s, but have passed new safety measures implemented following the recall, Samsung said.

The fire-prone Note 7 incident cost Samsung more than US$5 billion (S$7 billion) in operating profit and damaged its reputation.

The company said it will decide whether to sell the refurbished Note 7s in other markets later.

It does not plan to offer the device in the United States or India.