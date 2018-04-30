Saudi Aramco appoints first woman to board

DUBAI Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil company, which is preparing to go public, said on Sunday it has appointed new members to its board, including a female executive, a milestone for Saudi Arabia and the oil industry where there are few women executives.

The appointments, which bring in more international experience, come as the Saudi government plans to float around 5 per cent of Aramco in an initial public offering - the world's largest - later this year or in early 2019.

Saudi Arabian Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan and Minister of Economy and Planning Mohammed al-Tuwaijri were appointed as members of the board of directors, Aramco said in a statement.

They are joined by Ms Lynn Laverty Elsenhans, who was chairman, president and CEO of US oil refiner Sunoco Inc from 2008 to 2012.

Ms Elsenhans was named by Forbes as one of the world's most powerful women in 2008. Prior to her role at Sunoco, she was the executive vice-president of global manufacturing for Royal Dutch Shell, where she worked for more than 28 years.

She also served on Baker Hughes's board of directors from 2012 to July 2017 and sits on the board of GlaxoSmithKline .

Only a handful of Saudi women are appointed to the board of major Saudi companies but that is changing in the conservative kingdom, where women are subject to a male guardianship system which in many cases restricts their opportunities to work.

Last year, the Saudi Stock Exchange appointed Ms Sarah Al-Suhaimi, as its first female chair. She was the first woman to chair a major government financial institution in the kingdom.