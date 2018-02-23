SBF wants more than 100 local firms to take part in China expo

The Singapore Business Federation (SBF) aims to get more than 100 local firms to take part in the inaugural China International Import Expo later this year.

Chairman Teo Siong Seng told a briefing yesterday that the SBF will lead the delegation, which includes start-ups and established companies.

Companies ranging from high-end manufacturing and technology to medical and education services are encouraged to take part.

More than 100 countries will be represented at the expo, as well as 150,000 Chinese and foreign buyers.

Major companies that have confirmed participation include Microsoft, Dell, Volvo, BMW and L'Oreal.

The expo, which will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5 to Nov 10, is organised by China's Ministry of Commerce and the Shanghai Municipal Government.

It aims to provide a platform for Singapore companies to venture into the Chinese market, gain first-hand information about global trade demand and enhance the international reputation of Singapore products.

Mr Teo said: "Singapore companies can look forward to a fruitful networking and business-matching session that can lead to fast and tangible results."

The SBF will set up a national pavilion within the exhibition hall to showcase firms from different sectors.

The expo is also an opportunity to strengthen China-Singapore cooperation with regards to the Belt and Road initiative. The multi-billion-dollar initiative was set up by the Chinese government to promote connectivity and cooperation among Asia, Europe and Africa.

Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Sim Ann said that Singapore companies have strong branding and high-quality products, so they will be able to cater to a consumer population that increasingly seeks differentiated products and services.