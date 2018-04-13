Seven SMEs undergoing digital makeover

Seven local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are undergoing a digital makeover as part of a business transformation programme by accelerator The FinLab.

The SMEs are using resources provided by The FinLab's network of industry experts, mentors and technology leaders to develop digital capabilities.

The FinLab is a joint venture between United Overseas Bank and SGInnovate, a government-owned innovation platform.

The SMEs are CK Department Store, International Labs, Angel Supermart, Siam Coconut, Straits Healthcare, Lih Ming Construction, and Acepac International.