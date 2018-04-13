Seven SMEs undergoing digital makeover
Seven local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are undergoing a digital makeover as part of a business transformation programme by accelerator The FinLab.
The SMEs are using resources provided by The FinLab's network of industry experts, mentors and technology leaders to develop digital capabilities.
The FinLab is a joint venture between United Overseas Bank and SGInnovate, a government-owned innovation platform.
The SMEs are CK Department Store, International Labs, Angel Supermart, Siam Coconut, Straits Healthcare, Lih Ming Construction, and Acepac International.
They are being guided by The FinLab and its partners in a four-month programme that started late last month. It aims to identify problems in their business and equip firms with the means to innovate. When this ends in August, relevant solution providers will be introduced to the firms to pilot the most appropriate options. - THE STRAITS TIMES
