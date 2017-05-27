SGX still a viable tech market

Singapore has missed clinching some hot tech listings from companies groomed on these very shores, but the Singapore Exchange (SGX) still has more to offer than people realise, a senior official has said.

Mr Chew Sutat, SGX head of equities and fixed income, told an exchange event yesterday: "The US, we do acknowledge, is a great market for tech today. There are companies like Snap that have no profits that can actually raise quite good money.

"But in Asia today, there isn't a single market that is a pre-eminent market for technology." He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the SGX-CIMB Disruptors' Day yesterday.

Earlier this week, investors heard that Singapore-based Sea, formerly Garena and reportedly South-east Asia's most valuable start-up, had filed for an initial public offering in the United States.

Local biotech firm Aslan Pharmaceuticals is planning to debut on the Taipei Exchange next month.