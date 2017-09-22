SGX undecided on dual-class share structures

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) is still some time away from deciding if companies with dual-class share structures should be allowed to do primary listings here, its directors said yesterday.

The idea of using dual-class share structures, where certain shares have higher voting rights than others, to woo more listings from company founders who want to keep their firms tightly controlled, has met with fierce criticism from fund managers and corporate governance activists here and abroad.

Comments from SGX directors yesterday suggested that the company will not let the fear of missing out guide its decision.

Earlier, it had said it will give an update on the issue before the year was up. - THE STRAITS TIMES

