Sing dollar falls close to seven-year low

SINGAPORE: The Singapore dollar was trading at S$1.4436 to one US dollar, near its January low of S$1.4444 and on the verge of slipping to its lowest since September 2009.

By late afternoon yesterday, the currency recovered slightly, to around S$1.4399.

The Malaysian ringgit, the Thai baht and the South Korean won didn't fare any better.

The ringgit fell to 4.4790 per dollar at 1.56pm, its weakest level since January 1998, during the Asian financial crisis. It last stood at 4.4780, little changed on the day.

The South Korean won and the Thai baht touched multi-month lows, as downward pressure on Asian currencies persisted after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates last week and signalled three hikes in 2017, more than expected earlier.

The won hit a low of 1,193 per dollar at one point, its weakest level since early June. The baht fell to 35.911, its lowest level since late January.

RATTLED

While financial markets were rattled by deadly incidents in Turkey and Germany on Monday, analysts said the impact on emerging Asian currencies seemed to be limited.

The incidents "do not appear to eclipse the optimism over the US economy," said Mr Philip Wee, senior currency economist for DBS Bank, adding that comments from Fed chair Janet Yellen on Monday reinforced the positive view on the US economy.

In a speech on Monday, Yellen noted that college graduates were entering the strongest jobs market in nearly a decade. - REUTERS