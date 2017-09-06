Singapore Business Federation to form more 'issues committees'

Fifteen years on from its inception, the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) wants to be even better at being the voice of the business community, and it has a new strategy to back up that mission.

SBF officially opened its new office at the SBF Centre in Robinson Road yesterday, in an event attended by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

On the sidelines of the event, SBF chairman Teo Siong Seng told the media that the organisation had embarked on a strategic review of its role last December.

As a result of the feedback it received from the Government, trade associations and chambers (TACs), and its member companies, it has a new mission - to intensify its efforts to spot, prioritise and help resolve issues that businesses face.

One way it aims to do so is by setting up more "issues committees", similar to the SME Committee it formed in 2011, which has been a great success, said SBF chief executive officer Ho Meng Kit.

The committee served as a common platform for many associations whose members are also mainly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), he noted. "We found this cooperation very meaningful," he said.

"We also had the committee look at various issues such as cost of doing business, innovation, manpower and productivity, and we had many volunteers (from the business community) who came forward to serve on the committee."

This inspired SBF to look at setting up more such committees.

For a start, it has formed one to help businesses build strong digital capabilities and promote the adoption of digital technologies.