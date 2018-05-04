Singapore firms need 'something special' to succeed on global stage

Unless Singapore companies bring "something special" to the table, they will struggle in the fiercely competitive global marketplace, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday.

That was one of the blunt truths Mr Heng laid out when addressing a conference of Asean business leaders.

He also made it clear that Singapore and Asean companies should regionalise to tap on the advantage of access to big markets.

He was speaking at the Asean Conference, jointly organised by the Singapore Business Federation, United Overseas Bank, Rajah & Tann Singapore and RSM Singapore.

Said Mr Heng: "Over time, you must expect that unless you bring something special to the table, you will not be welcomed at the table."

Products from developed markets commonly emerge from companies with a better business model or that are built with superior technology, he noted.

"If you look at the rapid growth in China, many of their products have now attained that level. So we must be humble about this, and we must learn."

Mr Heng pointed out that while Singapore's growth rate is expected to be lower than in previous decades, that does not mean companies will find opportunities curtailed.

"The Swiss economy's growth rate is also not high, but Swiss firms are all around the world, and they are selling world-class products. I hope that our businesses can play that role," he noted.

Mr Heng also raised a more deep-seated issue - raising productivity. There are still companies that are "quite behind" in boosting their output levels to match those of peers from advanced countries.

Mr Heng cited the retail and construction sectors as industries in need of restructuring.

He noted that in advanced countries with high productivity posted by the construction sector, work sites are extremely organised.

Cement is delivered like clockwork, for example, as otherwise the mixture would dry up.

"Here in Singapore, if you look at some of the work sites, they are quite a mess."

Mr Heng also urged companies here to work on developing their workers and collaborate with talent from all over the world.

The call for restructuring comes as Singapore has to be conscious of how free trade can sieve out winners and losers while ensuring that people are not left behind.

"Free trade will give us a bigger piece of cake, but some people may end up with nothing to eat even though the cake is bigger," Mr Heng said.

"If you look at... many parts of the world, where people are against free trade, it is that the losers felt aggrieved that the system has not served them well.

"This is something which all countries, including Singapore, must be conscious of, and we have to ensure that our people benefit from free trade, because it (creates) a far bigger pie than if we were to close our economy."