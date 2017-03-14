Singtel to work with polytechnicss to help SMEs

More crucial training in the digital space is on the way for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the retail, and food and beverage (F&B) sectors.

Singtel will tie up with Nanyang Polytechnic's (NYP) Singapore Institute of Retail Studies and Singapore Polytechnic (SP) to provide this.

The institute will help firms find "digital professionals" - professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) who have learnt new skills - to help them adopt e-commerce, retail analytics and digital marketing solutions. SMEs that sign up for this will get government subsidies of up to 90 per cent.

PMETs will also get to use their new skills.

And "students will acquire deep skills and develop entrepreneurial spirit", said Mr Andrew Lim, a Singtel managing director.

SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING

NYP students and lecturers at the school's Customer Experience and Analytics Centre will also provide support in areas like social media marketing, online merchandising and online consumers analysis.

F&B owners can get advice from SP students, who will help them showcase their firms and products on the 99% SME website, and help them use Singtel's Connected Restaurant solution, which includes an online reservation and pick up service.

These efforts are part of the 99% SME campaign, which aims to encourage consumers to shop with SMEs.

NYP principal and chief executive Jeanne Liew said such efforts "help raise the capabilities of SME retailers in adapting to the fast-changing retail landscape and establishing a global presence".