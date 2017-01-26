Some small-cap options on SGX

There are some cash-rich small-cap stocks listed on the Singapore Exchange.

They have a substantial amount of net cash residing on their balance sheets, and they are trading below 1 P/B.

The P/B ratio shows how much a business is trading above or below its net asset. It may be an indicator of its value.

When a P/B ratio is below 1, it can indicate that a stock is undervalued.

These companies are also trading below their net cash level (net cash/market cap is more than 100 per cent), which could mean that their stocks are trading at a bargain.