SPH and Mediacorp launch digital advertising tie-up

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and Mediacorp are working together on a digital advertising initiative to offer brands access to a large pool of consumers and to address the problem of advertisements showing up on dubious websites.

The tie-up offers programmatic advertising, which relies on computer programs to target specified audience segments and serve ads on multiple websites instantly.

The move comes in the wake of recent incidents when online ads for some of Singapore's biggest brands popped up unwittingly on incendiary sites.

The venture, dubbed Singapore Media Exchange (SMX), will see the two media groups putting their inventory of websites into a common pool so that advertisers have a wider network for their campaigns, instead of needing to buy directly into any particular platform.

At the signing of a memorandum of understanding yesterday, SPH's digital division executive vice-president Julian Tan said: "This partnership brings together the two leading media organisations in Singapore which are committed to innovate and offer true value to advertisers facing unprecedented challenges in this digital age."

Mediacorp's chief commercial and digital officer Parminder Singh said: "Trust is paramount for brands."

Such tie-ups are not new.