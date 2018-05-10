SPH, Mediacorp digital advertising tie-up SMX goes live
Singapore Media Exchange (SMX), a digital advertising marketplace that is the result of a tie-up between Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and Mediacorp, officially went live on Tuesday.
Through the single platform offered by SMX, marketers will be able to tap the two local media giants' inventory of websites, including that of SPH's Business Times and The Straits Times, as well as Mediacorp's Channel NewsAsia and Today Online.
SMX uses programmatic technology, which relies on computer programs to automatically serve advertisements onto multiple websites instantly.
SPH and Mediacorp are among the top five digital properties with the highest traffic in Singapore, according to comScore, collectively reaching three in four digital consumers every month.
SMX is helmed by media management veteran Hari Shankar, who was previously managing director of Ecselis, the strategic arm of the Havas Group Media.
"SMX is a harbinger of things to come in the programmatic space in Singapore, following similar developments in other parts of the world," the newly appointed chief executive said.
SMX's key technology partners are AppNexus and Lotame.
In a first for Singapore, SMX has a multi-screening capability that allows advertisers to sync their programmatic buys in real-time with event triggers on television, it said.
It also has plans to extend the platform as well to other "like-minded premium publishers". - THE STRAITS TIMES
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now